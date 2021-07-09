Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Timberwolves unwilling to trade this player for Ben Simmons

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Timberwolves are among the teams that are said to have interest in Ben Simmons, but apparently there is a limit to how much they are willing to spend. The Timberwolves have no intention of including D’Angelo Russell in any trade this summer, according to Jon Krawczynski and Danny Leroux of The Athletic. While they are expected to pursue Simmons and potentially other players, the T-Wolves view Russell as a key part of their core and “want to keep it that way.”

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

After his postseason struggles, Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons has become the subject of rampant trade speculation. It’s not just talking heads who think the Sixers should explore dealing the onetime No. 1 pick. None other than NBA legend Magic Johnson argued for such a move on ESPN this morning.
NBAPosted by
Newsweek

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Would Have Knocked Ben Simmons Out Had They Played Together

Shaquille O'Neal delivered a scathing assessment of Ben Simmons, suggesting he would "knock out" the Philadelphia 76ers guard had the two shared the same locker room. Simmons took the brunt of the blame for his team's elimination from the playoffs after another dismal performance in the Sixers' 103-96 home loss in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 NBA Team Rumored To Want Ben Simmons ‘Badly’

After another dismal postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem ready to shake things up this summer. Among the options available to the franchise is to trade away former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old point guard disappointed yet again in the playoffs, as he showed extreme hesitancy to be aggressive...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons purchases Los Angeles home 2700 miles from Philly

A handful of Philadelphia 76ers fans are rooting for Ben Simmons to get out of town ASAP. Now, they seem to be one step closer to getting their wish, as the All-Star “guard” recently purchased a brand-new mansion in Los Angeles — almost 3,000 miles away from Philly. According to...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Former NBA Player Wants to Be Ben Simmons' Shooting Coach

The Sixers have completed their exit interviews following their disappointing playoff exit. Doc Rivers spoke to each player about their offseason program to prepare for next season. One player Rivers will be working with heavily is Ben Simmons. After his performance against the Hawks, it is clear that there is...
NBAphillyvoice.com

Sam Cassell reportedly a top candidate for Wizards job — and that's bad news for Ben Simmons and Sixers

A lot of the talk in the wake of the Sixers' shocking second-round loss to the Hawks has revolved around Ben Simmons' poor run of play to finish out the season and his inability/unwillingness to shoot the basketball. In recent days, some of that anger has shifted to head coach Doc Rivers for not making the proper adjustments during Game 7, most noticeably with how he handled his rotations. Going 10 players deep in an elimination game is still difficult to comprehend.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says There’s 1 ‘Perfect’ Team For Ben Simmons

If Colin Cowherd were running the Golden State Warriors, he’d make an all-out push to acquire one player this off-season: Ben Simmons. It seems inevitable the Philadelphia 76ers move on from Simmons at some point ahead of the 2021-22 season. He simply doesn’t fit in with Philly’s strategy and can’t be relied upon as a true No. 2 option.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 15 Stars That Could Be Traded This Season

Once the NBA Finals conclude, training camps will be opening up and teams will begin their quest towards becoming the champions of the 2021-2022 season. For some teams like the Lakers, Heat, or Warriors, making one move could be the difference between another ring or an early playoff exit. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy