A 32-year-old Steele man is behind bars, accused of burglarizing a home on Hwy 278 in June. Jonathan Garrard is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on bonds totaling $7,500, according to a release from the Etowah County Sheriff's Office. He faces charges of third degree burglary and first degree theft of property, both are felonies according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.