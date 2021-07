In the video, Samantha Basar can be seen crossing Division Street in Humboldt Park while out for a walk with her 7-month-old puppy, Dobbs. At around 2:30 pm., a car pulls up to the same crosswalk, stops — then, as Basar and Dobbs keep walking, the car suddenly starts up and slams into them, throwing the 27-year-old fitness coach into the middle of Campbell Street. Her mixed-breed pet was clipped slightly by the car’s tire and then sprinted eight blocks away after Basar dropped the leash.