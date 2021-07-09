Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The Latest: Colombia says 4 firms recruited Haiti suspects

By The Associated Press
sheltonherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOGOTA, Colombia — The director of Colombia’s police, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia, says that four companies had been involved in recruiting and gathering suspects implicated in the assassination of Haiti’s president, though he did not release the companies’ names, saying they were being verified. He said Friday that the...

www.sheltonherald.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Clément Noël
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Military Veterans#Assassination#Dominican#Colombians#W Radio#Ctu#Facebook#White House#Fbi#Homeland Security#Haitian Americans#Le Nouvelliste#Mo Se
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Related
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source told AFP Wednesday. Dimitri Herard, head of Moise's security detail, was a no-show Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president's security coordinator, who had been summoned to appear in court Tuesday, according to an official in the prosecutor's office. Herard was summoned amid suspicions surrounding the apparent ease with which the killers assassinated the head of state. He is also being investigated in Bogota for multiple trips he made to Colombia, the country of origin of most of the members of the suspected hit squad, and to other destinations in South America. Patrick Laurent, a member of the bar of Port-au-Prince, told AFP that "the prosecution can decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, since it is about a crime."
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
POTUSNew York Post

Stunning video shows Cuban authorities firing on protesters

Shocking new footage shows Cuban authorities firing on protesters in the Caribbean nation — as the island’s president calls on Communist loyalists to confront the mobs. “They’re firing at the protesters!” @sos_cuba posted in Spanish on Twitter, with a video of Cuban cops walking toward demonstrators as shots are heard in the background.
PoliticsCNN

The doctor accused of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President was planning his entry into national politics, a source says

(CNN) — Christian Sanon, the Haitian-American doctor accused by authorities of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President, spent months planning a foray into national politics in the country, holding weekly Zoom meetings through early this year with academics and business leaders, and at one point meeting with the man who allegedly supplied the mercenaries behind the killing, according to a person at the meeting.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Haiti announces arrest of leading suspect in president’s killing as FBI, Homeland Security officials arrive to discuss U.S. assistance

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities said Sunday they have arrested a Haitian man suspected of playing a leading role in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, allegedly recruiting some of the assailants by telling them they would be the man’s bodyguards. The announcement came as senior FBI and Department of Homeland...
PoliticsThe Independent

Wife of assassinated Haiti president speaks out

Haiti: Wife of assassinated President Jovenel Moise speaks out. The wife of the assassinated president of Haiti has spoken out from her hospital bed in Miami, Florida, posting two images of herself as she recovers from gunshot wounds to her arms and leg. “I still don’t believe that my husband...
AmericasPosted by
Daily Mail

Haiti president's injured wife Martine Moïse shares photos of herself in hospital after being shot - and says she can't believe her husband was assassinated in front of her 'without saying a last word to me'

The injured wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has shared photos of herself in her hospital bed, saying she is still in disbelief that her husband was killed right in front of her. Martine Moïse tweeted two photos of herself in her Miami hospital bed on Thursday after she...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Hundreds greet Aristide on return to troubled Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide returned to Haiti on Friday after a nearly a month in Cuba, thrilling hundreds of supporters who gathered at the airport at a time of tensions over the recent assassination of the country’s leader. Aristide, a charismatic yet divisive figure in Haiti...
Politicsarcamax.com

Slain Haiti President Jovenel Moïse to be laid to rest in historic city of Cap-Haïtien

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Haitian President Jovenel Moïse will be laid to rest on July 23 in a state funeral, the government said Friday. Moïse’s funeral will take place in the city of Cap-Haïtien in the northern part of the country. The historic city is both close to where the late president was born and where he began his career as an entrepreneur. It is also where the Republic of Haiti was born after former slaves defeated their French colonizers in the Battle of Vertières, the last major battle of the Haitian Revolution on Nov. 18, 1803. Haiti declared itself free on Jan. 1, 1804.

Comments / 3

Community Policy