Google Cloud Platform vs. AWS: What's the deal? A while back, we also asked the same question about Azure vs. AWS. After the release of the latest earnings reports a few weeks ago from AWS, Azure, and GCP, it's clear that Microsoft is continuing to see growth, Amazon is maintaining a steady lead, and Google is stepping in. Now that Google Cloud Platform has solidly secured a spot among the "big three" cloud providers, we think it's time to take a closer look and see how the underdog matches up to the rest of the competition.