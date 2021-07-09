Cancel
Food & Drinks

9 Slurpee Drinkers Who Went All Out On 7-Eleven’s “Bring Your Own Cup Day”

WGAU
 8 days ago
Sunday, July 11th, is National Slurpee Day. Yes... 7/11.

While 7-Eleven does not do this promotion anymore, here is a look back at their famous “Bring Your Own Cup Day.”

WHY.

What else are you supposed to do with a sled in July?

Rules are meant to be broken, right?

These boots are made for.... slurpin?

So... what happened to the animal that was in that 10 gallon tank, sir?

Is that a... oh my.

Imagine getting pulled over slurpin’ on this bottle.

You’re going to need more than three friends to finish that.

Just don’t plug it in...

Athens, GA
WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

