Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsburg, VA

Two guests attacked by rabid fox at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSfXg_0asJmmWw00

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A trip to a theme park now has two guests having to undergo treatment for rabies.

The Hampton-Peninsula Health District has alerted guests that a rabid fox attacked two people at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg, WTKR reported.

A boy was bitten on July 5 by the fox and had to have four injections of rabies treatment. WTKR reported. He is OK.

A man was also exposed to the fox.

The fox was captured and died shortly after, WAVY reported.

Anyone who was exposed to the fox is being told to contact the health department. Exposure can come from either a bite, scratch or coming in contact with the animal’s saliva through an open wound or the eyes, nose or mouth. It also applies to a pet coming in contact with the fox.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsburg, VA
Pets & Animals
Williamsburg, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Williamsburg, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Williamsburg, VA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabid#Busch Gardens#Accident#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Pets
Related
Texas StatePosted by
WGAU

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others declined to be taken to a hospital after undergoing decontamination procedures.
Michigan StatePosted by
WGAU

4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide

BROOKLYN, Mich. — (AP) — At least four people died while attending a weekend country music festival in southern Michigan, including three men who likely succumbed to carbon monoxide exposure inside a travel trailer, authorities said Saturday. Two more men were in critical condition at a hospital from the same...
Boston, GAPosted by
WGAU

7 rescued, 1 missing after Boston Harbor boating accident

BOSTON — Seven people have been rescued and one person is still missing following a boating accident in the Boston Harbor early Saturday. At about 3 a.m. a center console boat with eight people on board hit a day marker, "causing all 8 to enter the water," the U.S. Coast Guard stated.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WGAU

Massachusetts county first to implement COVID K-9 unit

BRISTOL COUNTY, Mass. — The Bristol County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is the first law enforcement agency in the country to implement a K-9 unit with canines able to detect COVID-19. "Today, festivals are happening, restaurants are full and concert venues are packed," said Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson in a statement published Thursday. "We've made so much progress, and our new COVID-19 detection program is one way the people of Bristol County can stay ahead of the curve."

Comments / 0

Community Policy