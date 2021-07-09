PANDAS Left My Young Daughter With Intense Anxiety

No parent ever dreams of burying their child. Seventeen years ago on this day, I laid my beautiful little girl to rest way too soon. This was not part of my plan. Angel here and most of you know I am a mother of four earthly kiddos and one angel baby. My Kathern Elizabeth Freels was born on May 12, 2004, several weeks too soon and ready to take on the world in her own way. A head full of curly dark brown hair, piercing blue eyes, tanned skin, and a voice that could command a room (any of this sound familiar?). Kathern is our second born. She came just 15 months after her brother, Parker. Her daddy and I were not even close to ready to have another baby much less the first one we already had but ready or not here she was coming. I remember thinking to myself "how did I get so lucky?" not knowing I was completely blessed. Luck has nothing to do with it. God gifted this beautiful baby to our family to love and cherish even if only for a very short period of time.