Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brainerd, MN

Stop light outage planned at Highway 210, NW 4th Street

By Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on Monday, July 12, the signal light at the intersection of Highway 210/Washington and Northwest Fourth streets will be disabled to upgrade the signal system. East/west traffic on Highway 210 will be able to pass through the light without stopping. Traffic on Northwest Fourth Street between Highway 210 and Charles Street will be limited to northbound traffic turning east on Highway 210. All other Northwest Fourth Street traffic will be detoured. The roadway is expected to be closed through Thursday, July 15. The city of Brainerd will send an official notice of the re-opening when construction is complete.

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brainerd, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Brainerd, MN
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Street#Northwest Fourth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge’s ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and he renewed his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution. He said in...
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy