Stop light outage planned at Highway 210, NW 4th Street

Starting on Monday, July 12, the signal light at the intersection of Highway 210/Washington and Northwest Fourth streets will be disabled to upgrade the signal system. East/west traffic on Highway 210 will be able to pass through the light without stopping. Traffic on Northwest Fourth Street between Highway 210 and Charles Street will be limited to northbound traffic turning east on Highway 210. All other Northwest Fourth Street traffic will be detoured. The roadway is expected to be closed through Thursday, July 15. The city of Brainerd will send an official notice of the re-opening when construction is complete.