Shevchenko brings out the dance at Frost Chopin Festival
Fredric Chopin and Enrique Granados each write music that is infused with the spirit of the dance. Polonaises and mazurkas are pivotal to the Polish icon’s scores (including the concertos and large-scale compositions) while Granados’s works are replete with Spanish rhythms. Margarita Shevchenko illuminated these musical parallels in the second streamed recital of the Frost Chopin Festival Thursday night.southfloridaclassicalreview.com
