Pour one out for the V90 in this country. While many of you were whining online this week about America not getting the new Volkswagen Golf R Estate, Volvo went out and proved why that sort of thing doesn't happen. As initially reported by Motor Trend and confirmed by other outlets, the Swedish brand has discontinued the Volvo V90 wagon for America, bringing an end to one of the better-looking longroofs to come our way in some time.