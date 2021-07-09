Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

News Corp. closes Knewz aggregator site

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHyzt_0asJlMoN00
© Getty Images

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. has decided to end its news-aggregation service, Knewz, just 18 months after launching it as an alternative to Google and Facebook.

The platform’s website now only contains a statement thanking its readers, adding, “We started Knewz as an experiment in news aggregation because we wanted to gather a diverse range of quality journalism, to highlight all sides of every story and to protect and project provenance.”

“We certainly had provenance, but not profits, and so we bid Knewz farewell,” the media corporation added. “Thank you to the millions of Knewz users who saw the value of the service and supported our mission.”

The page pointed readers to other News Corp.-owned publications, which it called “some of the world’s most trusted news sources,” including The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and MarketWatch.

In a statement shared with The Hill, News Corp. said that Knewz’s January 2020 launch and growth came “in the midst of both a pandemic and a historic election, and advanced a distinct social purpose by offering true diversity of views at a time of extreme polarization, ultimately reaching and informing tens of millions of readers.”

“Knewz also served as an important proving ground for cutting edge editorial, aggregation and mobile app software, and our teams will continue to leverage the valuable technical innovations for the benefit of our businesses and to develop new experiences for readers,” the company added.

Knewz emerged last year amid growing arguments within the news industry that Google and Facebook were not fairly compensating publishers with profits the multinational tech giants earned from posting their content online.

At the time of its launch, Knewz said in the "About Us" section of its website that it was “an innovative service designed to let you consume news from a wide variety of sources, free of the bias bubbles and vacuous verticals that frustrate so many discerning readers and thoughtful publishers.”

The service included articles from more than 400 publishers, including large news outlets like The Washington Post and Murdoch's Fox News, as well as smaller ones like the Anchorage Daily News.

“Readers will have access to publishers large and small, niche and general, located in all 50 states,” News Corp. Chief Executive Robert Thomson said at the time.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

269K+
Followers
28K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Murdoch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Aggregation#The Wall Street Journal#The New York Post#Marketwatch#The Hill News Corp#The Washington Post#The Anchorage Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
BusinessMiddletown Press

Facebook and Instagram Will Invest More Than $1 Billion in Content Creators

Marc Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, announced Wednesday that he will invest more than $1 billion to pay content creators on Facebook and Instagram. This investment would be in an effort to compete against TikTok, the Chinese short video application that has the rest of the social networks shaking. "We want...
InternetSearchengine Journal

News Site Created To Oppose Google And Facebook Fails

Knewz.com, which was launched in January 2020 and owned by News Corp has been shut down. The goal behind the platform was to provide aggregate news operating across the political spectrum. Perhaps the most enticing draw to this site from a publisher’s perspective was the fact that Knewz was operating...
POTUSWashington Post

The Technology 202: Facebook is worried about new FTC chair Lina Khan

The tech industry is nervous about the new chair of the Federal Trade Commission. The latest sign: Facebook sought to block FTC Chair Lina Khan from participating in decisions about the agency’s high-profile antitrust case against the social network. The social media company argued in a new recusal petition that...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Former WeWork CEO on SoftBank: “We’re taking toxic money”

WeWork founder and former CEO Adam Neumann threatened to walk away from a multi-billion dollar investment because of a request that he viewed as antisemitic, according to an exclusive excerpt from an upcoming book called "The Cult of We" by Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell. Setting...
BusinessPosted by
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today CEO named Sulzberger fellow

Mississippi Today CEO Mary Margaret White will join 19 other Sulzberger Executive Leadership Program fellows at the Columbia Journalism School in New York City for the 2021-2022 academic year. The program is designed to train leaders of the world’s most respected news organizations and promising media start-ups to lead innovation...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Facebook's $1 billion influencer gambit

TikTok is now the first non-Facebook app to reach three billion downloads globally, Sensor Tower reported Wednesday, an achievement made all the more notable when taken alongside news of Facebook's plan to pay creators $1 billion through the end of 2022, per CNBC. Facebook's billion-dollar gambit is just the latest...
Businessmediapost.com

IAB Tech Lab Taps Nexstar's Katsur As CEO

The IAB Tech Lab has named Anthony Katsur CEO, replacing Dennis Buchheim, who left in May. Katsur, who joins from Nexstar Inc., where he was senior vice president-digital strategy and corporate development and operations of the TV-centric media owner, previously held leadership positions in digital media and technology companies including Sonobi, Rubicon Project, MediaMath, and Maxifier.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Vista Gold Corp. Announces Closing Of $13.5 Million Bought Deal Offering

DENVER, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) ("Vista" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced public offering of 12,272,730 units of the Company (the " Units"), at a public offering price of US$1.10 per Unit, less underwriting discounts and commissions, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$13,500,000 (the " Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable immediately upon issuance for thirty six months and entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share upon exercise at an exercise price of US$1.25 per Common Share. In addition, the underwriter partially exercised its option to purchase an additional 920,454 Warrants.
MarketsBusiness Insider

LQwD Fintech Corp. Virtually Closes The Market

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Shone Anstey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, LQwD Fintech Corp. (''LQwD Fintech'' or the "Company") (TSXV: LQwD), and his team joined Monica Hamm, Manager, Client Success TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market. LQwDFinTech...
Technologytechraptor.net

Pokemon TCG News Site Pokebeach Hacked & Extorted

It is hard to consider that the Pokemon Trading Card Game has lasted as long as it has. While representing one small part of the multimedia sensation that is Pokemon, there have been websites dedicated to covering the highs and lows of this card game, and Pokebeach is perhaps the largest with them having nearly 19m page views last month from 3.8m users.
Congress & CourtsHollywood Reporter

Walt Disney’s Grandson Loses Appeal in Fight for $200M Inheritance

An appellate judge dubs probate court "the Unhappiest Place on Earth" as Disney heir Bradford Lund has lost an appeal stemming from his fight to claim his fortune. Walt Disney’s adult grandson Bradford Lund has lost his appeal in a dispute with a Los Angeles probate judge who appointed a guardian at litem without a hearing and rejected a proposed settlement that would have given him $200 million — though the appellate court describes the circumstances that led to the suit as “troubling.”
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

New Data on `The State of TV News’

WASHINGTON—Pew Research Center, as part of its ongoing look at `the `State of the News Media,’ has released new data showing welcome improvements in audiences and revenue for TV news as more Americans relied on their reporting during the pandemic crisis and political turmoil of 2020. Data cited by Pew...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Personal Financethepennyhoarder.com

Should You Leave More Than $1,500 in a Checking Account?

You’ve done it. You’ve built up a little cushion in your bank account — $1,500! It feels good, right? Those days of checking your account balance in a panic are behind you. Congrats! You’re on the right path, but should you keep that money in your checking account? Frankly, now...
Entertainmentprweek.com

CBS News promotes Lance Frank

NEW YORK: CBS News has promoted Lance Frank to SVP of communications, effective immediately. He is reporting to Christa Robinson, EVP of communications. The newly created role formalized Frank as deputy head of communications for CBS’ news division. His expanded duties include promoting cross-division initiatives, the streaming version of 60 Minutes and the division’s race and culture unit, which features diverse perspectives in reporting and produces inclusive news coverage.
BusinessWebProNews

Intel May Be Trying to Buy GlobalFoundries

Intel may be making a major play in the semiconductor industry, attempting to purchase GlobalFoundries. GlobalFoundries was created in 2008 when AMD spun off its manufacturing arm when it went fabless. GlobalFoundries has gone on to become the fourth-largest foundry. Meanwhile, Intel is working to revive its fortunes under new...
Food & Drinksbloomberglaw.com

Kraft Will Pay $16 Million, Change Label on Maxwell House Coffee

Kraft Heinz Foods Co. got final approval from a federal court in Florida of a $16 million settlement that resolves a nationwide class action claiming Maxwell House and Yuban ground coffee containers overstate how many cups they will produce. Kimberly E. Ferron sued in 2020, claiming. Kraft. deceptively and unlawfully...

Comments / 0

Community Policy