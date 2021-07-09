Secretary-General welcomes Ethiopia’s pledge to allow humanitarian access to Tigray

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today. The Secretary stressed the need for all parties to the conflict to commit to an immediate, indefinite, negotiated ceasefire. The Secretary condemned the destruction of bridges into Tigray and other impediments to access. Secretary Blinken urged Prime Minister Abiy to commit to the steps outlined in the United Nations Security Council on July 2, including the complete withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara forces from Tigray; full, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access to populations in need; the establishment of a transparent process to hold accountable those responsible for human rights abuses and atrocities; and an affirmation that neither the internal nor external borders of Ethiopia will be changed by force or in contravention of the constitution. In addition, the Secretary emphasized the urgency of holding an inclusive political dialogue to begin the difficult work of forging a lasting resolution to the country’s ethnic and political divisions.