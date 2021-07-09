Cancel
Secretary-General welcomes Ethiopia’s pledge to allow humanitarian access to Tigray

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed Ethiopia’s commitment to ensuring aid workers can access the war-ravaged Tigray region, his Spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. The development comes a day after Mr. Guterres and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed discussed the extremely concerning humanitarian situation in the northern province.

