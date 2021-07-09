Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Humorous hackers hit Iran’s railroad system in cyberattack

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s railroad system came under cyberattack on Friday, a semi-official news agency reported, with hackers posting fake messages about alleged train delays or cancellations on display boards at stations across the country. The hackers behind the strike were apparently trying to be funny, and along with...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Khamenei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Cyberattack#Ap#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Hackers disrupt Iran’s rail service with fake delay messages

Iran’s railroad system came under cyberattack on Friday, a semi-official news agency reported, with hackers posting fake messages about train delays or cancellations on display boards at stations across the country. The hackers posted messages such as “long delayed because of cyberattack” or “canceled” on the boards. They also urged...
WorldBirmingham Star

Iran Transport Ministry Hit by Second Apparent Cyberattack in Days

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - The website of Iran's transport ministry was taken down on Saturday by what state television said was a "cyber disruption," a day after an apparent cyberattack on the state railway company. Computer systems of the staff of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development were...
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Hackers reported to target Iran transit websites

TEHRAN, Iran -- Websites of Iran's transport and urbanization ministry Saturday went out of service after a "cyber disruption" in computer systems of its staff, the official IRNA news agency reported. The report did not elaborate but said the case is under investigation. This is the second abnormality in computer...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Iran claims it can enrich uranium to weapons grade

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday his country was capable of enriching uranium to weapons-grade purity of 90 percent, if necessary. “The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran can enrich uranium by 20 percent and 60 percent, and if one day our reactors need it, it can produce 90 percent enriched uranium,” Rouhani told a cabinet meeting, reported Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.
Brooklyn, NYArkansas Online

Iran statement derides U.S. on kidnap case

NEW YORK -- An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that accusations by U.S. authorities that Iran is plotting to kidnap Iranians abroad who criticize the country are "baseless and ridiculous." The spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, was quoted by Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency a day after U.S. federal authorities in...
ProtestsWNMT AM 650

Iran water crisis spurs protests -reports

DUBAI (Reuters) – Street protests broke out overnight over severe water shortages in Iran’s oil-rich southwest, according to Iranian news outlets and videos posted on social media on Friday, as the country faces its worst drought in 50 years. Videos showed protesters setting fire to tyres to block a road...
Energy Industryamericanmilitarynews.com

Iran may enrich uranium to 90 percent, Hassan Rouhani says

Iran is able to enrich uranium to 90 percent, if our nuclear reactors require it, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during the government meeting, Trend reports citing IRINN. According to Rouhani, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is currently enriching uranium to 20 percent and 60 percent. The president...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Iran wary but pragmatic as Taliban resurges next door

The Taliban's advances in Afghanistan have put neighbouring Iran on edge, but the Islamic republic appears to be adopting a pragmatic approach and seeking a rapprochement with the resurgent militia. With US and allied forces rushing for the exit and the Afghan government wobbling after a string of victories by the hardline Sunni group, Shiite Iran fears an influx of refugees fleeing sectarian violence alongside the danger of an ideological rival taking power next door. Reformist newspaper Etemad warned Sunday of "unpleasant consequences if extremist and violent movements like the Taliban come to power, from a flood of refugees to the empowerment of dangerous sects, who share the Taliban's thinking, on our eastern borders." Less than seven weeks before the last US soldier is set to leave Afghanistan after  two decades, the Taliban say they control around 85 percent of the country.
POTUSWashington Times

REvil’s hit on defense contractor tests Biden’s tough talk on cyberattacks

The REvil cybergang hit a defense contractor whose customers include the U.S. military in a brash test of President Biden’s tough talk seeking to deter cyberattackers bombarding America. The Russia-linked REvil claimed it stole 23 gigabytes of data belonging to HX5, a Florida-based defense contractor working on aerospace and weapon...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Israelis plan military buildup to counter 'Iran arming itself with a nuclear weapon'

Iran’s burgeoning nuclear weapons threat is spurring Israeli leaders to counter with their own military expansion, according to the Jewish state’s top defense official. “Against the greatest threat, Iran arming itself with a nuclear weapon, we have no choice but to expand our force buildup, to continue to rely on our human capital, and to adapt our capabilities and our plans,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Israeli National Defense College graduates.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Hackers demanding $70M to restore data in massive cyberattack: report

Hackers believed to be responsible for a massive worldwide ransomware plot demanded $70 million on Sunday in exchange for the data they are holding hostage. The demand was posted on a blog usually used by the Russian-linked REvil cybercrime gang, Reuters reports. This group is considered to be among the world's most ardent extortionists.
POTUSTelegraph

Russian hackers REvil demand $70m ransom after Kaseya cyberattack

Spy chiefs are searching for British victims of a Russian hacking spree as cybercriminals demand a $70m (£50m) ransom to unlock the computer systems of up to a million companies. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a division of intelligence agency GCHQ, is investigating whether British businesses have been caught...
POTUSNewsweek

RNC Denies Data Breach, Says Russian Hackers Only Reached Contractor's Systems

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has denied a report claiming that their computer systems were hit by a successful ransomware attack from the Russian hacker group Cozy Bear last week, saying that an attack did happen but affected one of its contractors only. A Bloomberg report published Tuesday, based on...
Public SafetyThe Verge

Russian hackers reportedly attacked GOP computer systems

Russian state hackers affiliated with the group Cozy Bear were reportedly behind an attack last week on Synnex, a contractor that provides IT services for the Republican National Committee (RNC), Bloomberg writes. The attack may have exposed the organization’s information. When asked by Bloomberg, a spokesperson for the RNC denied...
Protestsneworleanssun.com

Demonstrator Shot Dead At Iranian Water-Shortage Protest

One person has been shot dead during a protest against water shortages in southwestern Iran, Iranian media reported on July 17. A local official in the town of Shadegan blamed other protesters for the killing, saying they had been firing bullets in the air "to provoke the people," according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy