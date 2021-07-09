I-70 offramp motorists to get a lot more warning if headed the wrong way
EAGLE — For some reason, motorists in the northwest quadrant of the state are statistically more likely to wind up traveling the wrong way on Interstate 70. The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning to do something about that. Work on a new wrong way notification project is planned at 87 I-70 offramp locations in western Colorado this year. Project construction will begin Monday, July 12.www.summitdaily.com
