‘Yellowstone’ TV: Why Cole Hauser Says Montana is a ‘Heavenly State’

Fans of “Yellowstone” are drawn to the popular series for many reasons. There’s drama, intrigue, action, and romance. There is also the beautiful Montana scenery that serves as the backdrop for so much of the show’s action.

And, according to one of the stars of “Yellowstone,” the state is one of the most beautiful places in the entire world.

That star is Cole Hauser. He plays ranch hand Rip Wheeler in the series. As fans are aware, Wheeler is a tough guy who believes in and stands by the Dutton family at all costs. Hauser talked about the beauty of the state of Montana, which is where the show takes place during a May 2021 interview with Hall Family Wines Happy Hour host Kathryn Walt Hall.

Hauser said he expects to return to Montana to begin filming the show’s fifth season during July 2021.

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Cole Hauser Has Family Ties to the State of Montana

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Montana …” the Rip Wheeler actor said. He later goes on to talk about what enjoys about the state. He also said that the show filmed “100 percent” of a recent season in Montana. Getting to film “Yellowstone” there was very special for Cole Hauser.

In addition to filming episodes of “Yellowstone” in Montana, Cole Hauser has an even deeper connection to the state.

“Well, actually, my dad’s side of the family, they’re all from up there. They’re from Helena, which is the capital,” Hauser said during the interview. “Um, and they’ve been up there since the beginning of time.”

Because of this family connection, the actor had always wanted to work in Montana.

“So, it was always kind of a dream of mine to go up there and do something,” Hauser shared.

The “Yellowstone” star also said filming in Montana is “an honor.”

“It’s just, you know, an honor for me as an actor, but also, you know, for somebody’s whose family’s been there since the beginning like I said, um, my great-grandfather was the first governor of Montana,” Cole Hauser said. “He was a banker.”

Unsurprisingly, Kathryn Walt Hall was excited to hear this news.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool,” Hauser then said. “And, so just to be able to work up there at that state and the people up there are fantastic. … You know, they love seeing me there and the production and they’ve been, you know, open arms to us. And I couldn’t ask for just a better place to work. It’s, you know, especially during COVID last year and the pandemic, you know we were in the most heavenly place on Earth, I think.”

Cole Hauser also said that he felt privileged to film in the state.

“It’s a real honor, like I said, to work up there and be around those people and film just, you know, in that backdrop. Just mountains, fresh air, and it’s just – my family loves it. I love it,” the actor said. “It’s kind of the dream job.”

You can catch Cole Hauser talk about the beautiful state of Montana on the Hall Family Wines Happy Hour below. His comments about it being a “heavenly state” begin just after the 5:45 mark of the video.