Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Why Cole Hauser Says Montana is a ‘Heavenly State’

By Keeli Parkey
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjtni_0asJk4tv00

Fans of “Yellowstone” are drawn to the popular series for many reasons. There’s drama, intrigue, action, and romance. There is also the beautiful Montana scenery that serves as the backdrop for so much of the show’s action.

And, according to one of the stars of “Yellowstone,” the state is one of the most beautiful places in the entire world.

That star is Cole Hauser. He plays ranch hand Rip Wheeler in the series. As fans are aware, Wheeler is a tough guy who believes in and stands by the Dutton family at all costs. Hauser talked about the beauty of the state of Montana, which is where the show takes place during a May 2021 interview with Hall Family Wines Happy Hour host Kathryn Walt Hall.

Hauser said he expects to return to Montana to begin filming the show’s fifth season during July 2021.

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Cole Hauser Has Family Ties to the State of Montana

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Montana …” the Rip Wheeler actor said. He later goes on to talk about what enjoys about the state. He also said that the show filmed “100 percent” of a recent season in Montana. Getting to film “Yellowstone” there was very special for Cole Hauser.

In addition to filming episodes of “Yellowstone” in Montana, Cole Hauser has an even deeper connection to the state.

“Well, actually, my dad’s side of the family, they’re all from up there. They’re from Helena, which is the capital,” Hauser said during the interview. “Um, and they’ve been up there since the beginning of time.”

Because of this family connection, the actor had always wanted to work in Montana.

“So, it was always kind of a dream of mine to go up there and do something,” Hauser shared.

The “Yellowstone” star also said filming in Montana is “an honor.”

“It’s just, you know, an honor for me as an actor, but also, you know, for somebody’s whose family’s been there since the beginning like I said, um, my great-grandfather was the first governor of Montana,” Cole Hauser said. “He was a banker.”

Unsurprisingly, Kathryn Walt Hall was excited to hear this news.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool,” Hauser then said. “And, so just to be able to work up there at that state and the people up there are fantastic. … You know, they love seeing me there and the production and they’ve been, you know, open arms to us. And I couldn’t ask for just a better place to work. It’s, you know, especially during COVID last year and the pandemic, you know we were in the most heavenly place on Earth, I think.”

Cole Hauser also said that he felt privileged to film in the state.

“It’s a real honor, like I said, to work up there and be around those people and film just, you know, in that backdrop. Just mountains, fresh air, and it’s just – my family loves it. I love it,” the actor said. “It’s kind of the dream job.”

You can catch Cole Hauser talk about the beautiful state of Montana on the Hall Family Wines Happy Hour below. His comments about it being a “heavenly state” begin just after the 5:45 mark of the video.

Comments / 1

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

128K+
Followers
14K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Helena, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rip Wheeler
Person
Cole Hauser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Heavenly#Heavenly State#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Could Kayce and Ryan Take Over the Dutton Ranch in Season 4?

“Yellowstone” fans are still buzzing about the sneak peek trailer that was put out by the Paramount Network just a few weeks ago. While the trailer didn’t give away much about the upcoming new season of “Yellowstone,” we did get our first look at season four. The teaser trailer is mostly scenes from previous seasons but at the very end, fans get what they’ve waited for. It doesn’t show much of the scene but we do discover that it is Rip Wheeler who first comes upon a dying John Dutton. The Yellowstone rancher has just been shot several times in the chest and is bleeding out when Rip comes along. Rip pleads with John to hang on for dear life as he lies on the side of the road.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: What Does a Possible November Premiere Date Mean for the Series?

The hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” will return this fall and now fans of the show are examining what a late return means. “Yellowstone” creators announced the series will return later this year just a couple of weeks ago. It isn’t the news that fans were hoping for as many want their favorite show much later. It will be the show’s fourth season and its first to start late in the year. Previous seasons of “Yellowstone” have premiered in the early summer month, around the middle of June. This led to speculation that season four would follow suit, with many pegging June 20 as a potential start date. It proved to be wishful thinking as June came and went with no signs of a “Yellowstone” premiere.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Jimmy Actor Jefferson White Hints a Close Betrayal Could Seal His Fate in Season Four

As any fan of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” can tell — secrets are in abundance among the Dutton family and ranch workers. One of those many secrets is just what a trip to the “train station” means for a wayward ranch hand. There is no actual train station at the end of this trip, you see. Taking someone to the proverbial train station is code for killing them and hiding their body. Through three seasons, we have seen a couple of trips to the train station that resulted in just one death. Yellowstone ranch hand Walker was driven to the train station by Kayce Dutton, but his life is spared by Dutton. In the first season, we see senior ranch hand Lloyd drive the fired hand Fred to the station. This one, however, results in the death and disposal of Fred’s body. It is one of the most iconic scenes in three seasons of “Yellowstone.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Will This Ranch Hand Play a Bigger Role in Season 4?

A recent post on the show’s social media page has fans of the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” wondering what the new season holds. Even if it isn’t the news they wanted, “Yellowstone” fans are still rejoicing over the return of their favorite show late this year. Many fans of the show believed the fourth season would debut in early summer with June 20 a likely start date. The focus then shifted to late summer with the theory that “Yellowstone” is smartly dodging direct competition with the summer Olympics. Sensing frustration amongst its robust fan base, “Yellowstone” officials decided to finally reveal a premiere timeline. The fourth and latest season is set to premiere later this year in the fall.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Fans Compare Waiting on the New Season To Be ‘Like Ping Pong’

With an already massive and still growing fan base, Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” has become one of the most-watched shows on television. Through three seasons of the heavily entertaining modern western drama, “Yellowstone” has collected millions of fans. That will continue growing as more and more people discover the cowboy culture goodness that is “Yellowstone.” Even though the show is currently on an extended hiatus, it continues to be the talk of the town. It is also the talk of the internet as there are entire message board forums dedicated to “Yellowstone” discussion. Television fans can simply not get enough of the show and have now taken to the internet to get their “Yellowstone” fix until the show returns.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Does Jimmy Find a New Love Interest in Season 4?

One of the more interesting subplots to the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is the love life of ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom. Since being introduced in season one of “Yellowstone,” Jimmy has quietly become a favorite among fans. The quirky but lovable ranch hand turns from a life of crime to join the ranch. He didn’t really have a lot of say in the matter as Rip Wheeler stands over him with a scolding hot branding iron. Nevertheless, Jimmy goes from methamphetamine cook to a valued member of Yellowstone Ranch. His cowboy skills are very limited but he tries hard and puts his best effort into most everything. That quality is a reason why fans of the show have fallen in love with the character.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Free Willy’ Premiers in Theaters on This Day in 1993

“Imagine… If the world you live in… The space you breathe in… And the freedom you play in… Was suddenly taken away…” So goes the original trailer for Free Willy, one of the most iconic summer movies of the last thirty years. Willy hit theaters on this day, July 16,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Tate Dutton Actor Brecken Merrill Shares His Thoughts on the Essential Prop for a Tate Costume

Among the many rising stars on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is youngster Brecken Merrill, who is quickly shooting up the ranks. At 13 years of age, Brecken is the youngest regular cast member of the “Yellowstone” crew. He plays the young and curious cowboy in training, Tate Dutton, on the hit show. Merrill’s adorable character has become a favorite among the show’s massive fan base. Tate is the son of Kayce and Monica Dutton and the grandson of Yellowstone Ranch owner John Dutton. The youngest Dutton spends most of his days hanging out with the cowboys and ranch hands. His grandfather is introducing him to the ranching lifestyle at a young age with hopes that he might someday takeover Yellowstone Ranch. A typical youth, Tate is curious about the ranch and the world around him. Much like his father, he doesn’t go looking for trouble, but trouble often finds him.
EnvironmentPosted by
Outsider.com

Rafter Dies in Grand Canyon After Monsoons Slam the Area

29-year-old Rebecca Copeland was rafting within Grand Canyon National Park when a sudden monsoon swept Arizona, taking her life. Gathering from several sources, the tragic, freak death of a Grand Canyon rafter has come to light. According to a press release from Grand Canyon National Park, Rebecca Copeland of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was first reported missing on Wednesday, July 14.
Chicago, ILOutsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ on NBC: Season 10 Release Date, Cast, Trailer

Chicago Fire is coming back to NBC for season 10 this fall. This follows a very high suspense 9th season, and it looks like season 10 will try and top it. Production is being pretty tight-lipped about details surrounding Chicago Fire season 10, but we do know some basics about its release date and cast.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Poses in Front of Souped-Up Jeep in Gritty Photo

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown is looking mighty gritty alongside his raised Jeep Cherokee and trusty rifle in his latest update. “I am Bear Brown! If there’s one thing my life has taught me, it’s that you can never guess where it’s going to lead,” reads his Instagram bio. There, Bear’s 252k followers keep up with his “Team Extreme 🐺” exploits. His latest offering is an Outsider-esque shot of the Alaskan Bush People alum looking quite the off-road warrior.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

’NCIS: Los Angeles Star Eric Christian Olsen’s Wife Posts Gorgeous Photo Wearing Rust-Colored ‘Farm to Closet’ Dress

Sara Wright Olsen, the wife of “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen, is a vision in red. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to show off her new farm-to-closet, floor-length floral dress. If you’re wondering what exactly “farm to closet” means, as Olsen describes, it’s about sustainability using regenerative...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans React to Season 12 News

“Blue Bloods” fans just got a piece of news that is guaranteed to make their day. Fans can hardly contain their excitement after the show announced its premiere date for season 12. After the season 11 finale on May 15, fans of the long-running police procedural have been itching for...
RecipesPosted by
Outsider.com

Ree Drummond Revealed Where the Name ‘Pioneer Woman’ Came From in 2017

She’s dubbed herself as the “Pioneer Woman” and is known for her amazing recipes, but does anyone really know where Ree Drummond actually got the unique nickname from?. In a 2017 interview with Design and Living, Ree Drummond reveals what inspired the nicknamed. During the interview, Drummond describes herself as a city girl growing up. The “Pioneer Woman” nickname was notably created when she told her friends she was marrying a cowboy, Ladd Drummond, and moving to the country.

Comments / 1

Community Policy