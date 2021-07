Major League Baseball put together an awesome idea of having teams play a regular season game on the actual field they used to film Field Of Dreams in Iowa. The game was originally going to be played last year between the White Sox and the Cardinals then COVID happened. It was pushed back to last August during the shortened 60-game season, and then was postponed again. Now the Cardinals have been dropped from the game for some reason and replace with the Yankees and will take place on August 12th.