Parmalee plan a new album ‘For You’, hot on the heels of their “Just the Way” chart success

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Parmalee returned to the top of the country chart with “Just the Way,” their collaboration with Blanco Brown. Now, with that momentum behind them, the country group has announced a new album called For You. The thirteen-song collection includes “Just the Way.” Leaning into the success they’ve...

