Virtual public forum to focus on public safety

The various aspects of maintaining public safety in Roswell will be the focus of this month’s City of Roswell virtual public forum. The forum on Thursday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m. is the sixth forum in a series of 10 virtual public forums for 2021, which take place on the third Thursday of each month from February through November. The forums are designed to help keep Roswell’s citizens and their city administration connected and able to stay informed about and discuss topics important to the community.