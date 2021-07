Lucifer is once again at the top of the streaming charts. According to Deadline, the Netflix series is back at number one in Nielsen's weekly U.S. streaming ratings, marking a 40 percent rise in viewership. The series had more than 1.8 billion minutes of viewing time between May 31 and June 6 as compared to 1.3 billion the previous week. More than a third of those views came from the 18 to 34 demographic with the audience skewing somewhat female. Lucifer released the much-anticipated second half of its fifth season in May.