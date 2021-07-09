Dixie Creek Fire near Prairie City 99% contained

The Dixie Creek Fire near Prairie City is almost contained as of Friday morning. The Oregon Department of Forestry reported the fire is 99% contained as of 9 a.m. The High Desert Interagency Incident Type 3 Incident Management Team has completed work on the Dixie Creek Fire near Prairie City. Today they transitioned management of the fire back to Oregon Department of Forestry’s John Day Unit. A type 4 organization will continue to monitor and patrol the fire and complete any remaining mop-up within the perimeter.