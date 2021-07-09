Cancel
Aiken, SC

Aiken man charged with indecent exposure at hotel on Richland Avenue

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 8 days ago
Tyquandus Kendrius Cullum (Photo courtesy of Aiken County detention center) Aiken County detention center

An Aiken man was arrested Tuesday in connection to an indecent exposure incident at a downtown hotel on Richland Avenue.

Tyquandus Kendrius Cullum, 21, is charged with indecent exposure after an incident on June 27.

The victim was walking to her car after work when she "heard a man yell out to her what sounded like 'Yo,'" according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

When the victim looked over, she observed a naked Black male with short dark hair standing in the doorway of his hotel room facing the alley. He was masturbating, according to the report.

The victim looked away and quickly returned to the workplace.

Police obtained footage from the owner of the hotel and the victim's account of the incident was confirmed.

Public safety officers were able to identify the suspect through a photograph in their records compared to the video footage from the hotel, according to the report.

