Life of the guards

Hours before Bogert Pool opened to splashing, swimming, and screaming guests on Friday, July 2, a small cohort of young lifeguards, some of them just weeks into their first job ever, gathered at the edge of the pool to take part in a time-honored exercise: inservice training. Soon, they themselves were splashing away in the water, occasionally feigning spinal injuries or drownings for the benefit of their peers on the deck, who then jumped in to practice the techniques of the trade.