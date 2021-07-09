Cancel
Broome County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broome, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broome; Tioga; Tompkins The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Broome County in central New York Northeastern Tioga County in central New York Southeastern Tompkins County in central New York * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 244 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Willseyville, or 12 miles southeast of Ithaca, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Maine, Owego, Danby, Caroline, Nanticoke, Berkshire, Richford, Newark Valley, Whitney Point and Candor. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

