White Center, WA

TONIGHT: Actionesse + Mirrorgloss @ Drunky Two Shoes in White Center

By Chase Burns
The Stranger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe powerful combination 2021 needed is the coming together of Actionesse, Drunky Two Shoes, and Mirrorgloss. A line that's stuck with me for years comes from former Stranger writer Dave Segal, who said the local "post-horncore" group Actionesse's bulging bass guitar riff "can't decide whether it wants to beat you senseless or impregnate you." The first time I heard Actionesse IRL was at a house party in Wedgwood in 2018, and the accuracy of Dave's line came through loud and clear. (Don't let their noise fool you: I've found the group to be welcoming, friendly, and excellent at stirring up a crowd.) And the first time I went to Drunky Two Shoes BBQ in White Center, I had the unique experience of eating bone marrow next to a table full of gay pups. (Not pups as in French bulldogs, but pups as in dudes in puppy masks panting next to their daddies.) The pups eyed me as I poured Drunky's famous "Doom Sauce" onto my marrow. It was so hot it made my scalp tingle. "Bad to the Bone" played poignantly in the background. The pups watched, wagging.

