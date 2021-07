Around the same time last year, we mentioned Chrome OS would soon get Phone Hub with “task continuation” skills. The Chome OS devs have been working on this special feature to help manage devices and notifications. It was soon released in Beta and Dev mode. Some have already tried it but for those who haven’t, we are certain you are interested on the latest. Phone Hub for Chrome OS is ready. For those who have used it already, you can probably notice a number of new features and changes.