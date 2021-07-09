Flash Flood Warning issued for Independence by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Independence The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Independence County in north central Arkansas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 144 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between one to two inches of rain have fallen at Batesville since 1 PM. Flash flooding is likely ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Batesville, Newark, Oil Trough, Magness, Moorefield, Salado, Southside in Independence County, Sulphur Rock, Rosie, Huff, Desha, Hutchinson, Gainesboro, Locust Grove and Thida. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED