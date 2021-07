First there were problems with the economic downturn. Now there are problems with the upturn. The U.S. labor shortage is hitting companies like a second wave, and it seems no one is immune. Even Disney, who laid off 32,000 employees during pandemic closures, is now offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses to attract line cooks and housekeepers. More Americans are quitting their jobs than at any time in the last two decades, limiting businesses' bounce-back, and it's no surprise recruiting companies are getting creative. Some are limiting or slowing their own work, while others like McDonald's are raising wages.