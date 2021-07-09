Cancel
Maryland State

Maryland's first COVID mass vaccination site closing this weekend

By Chris Berinato
WJLA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS (WBFF) - The last day of operation at the Six Flags America mass vaccination site in Bowie will be July 10, 2021 after delivering nearly 340,000 shots. "Ramping up these mass vaccination sites as fast as we did helped us crush the curve one last time, and in the process, these sites became models for other states and countries to follow,” said Governor Hogan in a news release. “The most lasting legacy of the sites may be the individual stories of the people who received life-saving vaccines, and how much those moments meant to them and their families. I want to especially thank everyone who was involved in building these sites, and all the nurses, volunteers, and National Guard members who staffed them rain or shine. Through our many successful vaccine initiatives, including our new $1 million VaxU Promotion, we remain committed to making sure no arm is left behind.”

