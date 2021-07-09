Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wauseon, OH

County man was oldest Civil War vet

By Swanton Enterprise
swantonenterprise.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio’s last surviving Civil War veteran, age 103, rings a replica of the Liberty Bell in Wauseon in June 1950. The bell is one of 52 reproductions made in France as part of the 1950 Independence Savings Bond Drive. This bell toured all 88 of Ohio’s counties and is currently on exhibit at the Ohio State House in Columbus. “Uncle” Dan Clingaman was born in New York and came to Fulton County as a youngster in 1853. His parents settled in German Township. At age 18, Uncle Dan enlisted in the Union Army and served with the 195th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment. After the war, he became a blacksmith in Spring Hill (now Tedrow) and Wauseon. Later he would become a farmer purchasing property north of Wauseon and building a Victorian House. When he died he was 104 years, 4 months, and 23 days old, there were only four other veterans surviving him and newspapers around the country ran stories of his passing.

www.swantonenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Wauseon, OH
Government
State
New York State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Wauseon, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Civil War#The Ohio State House#The Union Army#Victorian House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
MoviesNBC News

Spike Lee mistakenly announces Palme d'Or winner early at a Cannes festival full of surprises

Spike Lee jumped the gun on Saturday, announcing Palme d'Or winner "Titane" before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next — while holding their breath for the festival's second-ever female Palme d'Or winner to accept her prize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy