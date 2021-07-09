County man was oldest Civil War vet

Ohio’s last surviving Civil War veteran, age 103, rings a replica of the Liberty Bell in Wauseon in June 1950. The bell is one of 52 reproductions made in France as part of the 1950 Independence Savings Bond Drive. This bell toured all 88 of Ohio’s counties and is currently on exhibit at the Ohio State House in Columbus. “Uncle” Dan Clingaman was born in New York and came to Fulton County as a youngster in 1853. His parents settled in German Township. At age 18, Uncle Dan enlisted in the Union Army and served with the 195th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment. After the war, he became a blacksmith in Spring Hill (now Tedrow) and Wauseon. Later he would become a farmer purchasing property north of Wauseon and building a Victorian House. When he died he was 104 years, 4 months, and 23 days old, there were only four other veterans surviving him and newspapers around the country ran stories of his passing.