Multiple sexual assault reports on Myers Park High campus. Here’s a timeline.

A federal investigation that preceded two lawsuits from former Myers Park High students shows years-long discussion in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Title IX compliance. The Charlotte Observer reported Friday that a student’s reported rape on the Myers Park campus about six years ago triggered a U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) probe from 2016 to 2017. While investigators generally found in CMS’ favor after investigating the student’s complaint, the district was warned — as far back as 2015 — there were problems in how sexual assault reports were handled, the Observer found in reviewing public records.