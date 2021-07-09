Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

ASCO Data Confirm Standard-of-Care Treatments for Cervical, Ovarian Cancer

By Maurie Markman, MD
Medscape News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis transcript has been edited for clarity. I'm Dr Maurie Markman from Cancer Treatment Centers of America. I want to briefly discuss two abstracts on gynecologic cancer that were presented at the recent 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting. As always, many interesting abstracts on new drugs, new combinations, and new strategies were presented at ASCO. But this year was unique, in my opinion, because two incredibly important phase 3 randomized trials did not set a new standard for the management of three different conditions, but rather clearly established the existing standard.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Research#Asco#Carboplatin#Pfs#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Drug for inflammation may stop spread of cancer

Most cancer-related deaths come from metastases, the spread of cancer cells from a primary tumor to surrounding tissues or distant organs. The cells that seed metastases are often in microscopic clusters and a surgeon can’t see them. Chemotherapy is often given after or prior to surgery to eradicate these cancer...
CancerHealth.com

8 Melanoma Treatments and Therapies to Know, According to Experts

Though only responsible for around 1% of skin cancers, melanoma is widely considered to be one of the most dangerous forms of the disease, Sowmya Ravi-Jeyamohan, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon of North Sound Dermatology, tells Health. And, as with any type of cancer, early detection and appropriate treatment is essential to positive outcomes.
CancerMedscape News

Antibiotic Link to Rise in Early Onset Colon Cancer?

Exposure to antibiotics appears to be associated with the development of colon cancer, particularly in younger people, and could be contributing to the increase in early onset colorectal cancer (CRC) that is being documented, say UK researchers. The team conducted a nested case-control study using data from primary care in...
Cancerhealthitanalytics.com

Blood Test Predicts Effectiveness of HPV-Positive Throat Cancer Treatment

- A team of researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center are working on a promising new blood test that they say will be able to predict if patients with metastatic HPV-positive throat cancer will respond to treatment months earlier than standard imaging scans. Findings from this study were published in Oncotarget.
Cancermskcc.org

Breakthrough for People Facing Gastric and Esophageal Cancer

Cecilia Defoe and Wade Quattlebaum were both diagnosed with advanced cancer involving the esophagus that metastasized (spread). Both were told their outlook looked grim. And both came to Memorial Sloan Kettering to take part in separate clinical trials led by Yelena Janjigian, a physician-scientist and Chief of the Gastrointestinal Oncology Service.
CancerMedicalXpress

How blood tests are transforming cancer treatment

Four years ago, researchers in the CRUK TRACERx team at the Crick and UCL, alongside an industry-collaborator Natera, developed a personalized test that uses circulating fragments of tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the blood of patients with lung cancer to predict if their cancer would come back after surgery - even before it would be visible on a scan. And last week, a personalized and tumor-informed blood test called Signatera proved effective at defining which patients will benefit from immune therapy after surgery in a landmark clinical trial. Charles Swanton, head of the Cancer Evolution and Genome Instability Laboratory at the Crick and UCL, and Chief Clinician at Cancer Research UK, explains how this technology evolved from an idea into a potentially life-saving clinical test.
Cancerthebrag.com

Exodus drummer to undergo full gastrectomy for cancer treatment

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting has updated fans on his cancer treatment, revealing he will soon be undergoing a full gastrectomy – a treatment that sees the removal of the patient’s entire stomach. The thrash metal rocker was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma – a gastric tumour in his upper stomach...
CancerMedicalXpress

Potential marker for success of immunotherapy in the treatment of lung cancer

Lung cancer has the highest mortality rate of all cancers, and treatment options are extremely limited, especially for patients with oncogenic mutations in the KRAS gene. A great deal of hope was invested in the licensing of immune checkpoint inhibitors, but the reality is that some patients respond very well to this treatment while it is completely ineffective in others. In a paper just published in Science Translational Medicine, a MedUni Vienna research group led by Herwig Moll (Center for Physiology and Pharmacology) identified a potential marker for the success of immunotherapy in lung cancer patient and explained the underlying molecular processes.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Lung cancer detected by LDCT screening linked to lower brain metastases risk

Patients with primary lung cancer detected using low-dose computed tomography screening are at reduced risk of developing brain metastases after diagnosis, according to a study published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. JTO is an official journal of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. The full study...
CancerMedicalXpress

Early promise for first targeted brain cancer treatment

A new drug could become the first ever targeted brain cancer treatment, with encouraging early results from a phase 1 trial suggesting it could treat some patients with advanced disease. Two of the first 20 patients treated for a highly aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma responded to lisavanbulin,...
Canceruky.edu

Diagnosed With Advanced Colorectal Cancer, Young UK Researcher Fights Back

“He was in pretty significant discomfort,” said Warriner, assistant professor in the University of Kentucky College of Medicine Department of Surgery. “He was miserable and looking for some kind of relief.”. When a CT scan confirmed the blockage, Warriner’s team first tried a less invasive approach, attempting to use a...
CancerMedicalXpress

Bowel cancer data reinforce need to reduce unnecessary antibiotic use

Doctors and patients are being advised to reduce unnecessary antibiotic use following new data suggesting that these medicines may increase the risk of cancer of the large intestine (colon), especially in people under 50 years. The results, presented at the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer (30 June-3 July) raise fresh concerns about the impact of the estimated 65% increase in global antibiotic consumption reported between 2000 and 2015, despite not showing a direct cause and effect.
Cancerwellspan.org

Oncologist personally invests in future of local cancer care

There is no sugarcoating the impact a cancer diagnosis has on a patient. “It hits them like a ton of bricks,” Dr. Nik Korgaonkar said. Minutes after patients learn some of the most stunning news of their life, their care journey begins and can include scheduling an immediate follow-up appointment to coordinating care to financial counseling.
Norcross, GAStreet.Com

Galectin Therapeutics Soars on Positive Melanoma Treatment Data

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) - Get Report skyrocketed Friday after the biopharmaceutical company reported positive data from a clinical trial for its treatment for metastatic melanoma and head and neck cancer. Shares of the Norcross, Georgia, company were up 39% to $3.84 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics said it saw positive top-line...
CancerMedicalXpress

Oral contraceptives lower ovarian cancer risk in BRCA carriers

(HealthDay)—Oral contraceptive use is associated with a reduced risk for ovarian cancer for BRCA mutation carriers, according to a study published in the July issue of the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Lieske H. Schrijver, from the Netherlands Cancer Institute in Amsterdam, and colleagues examined the correlation of various...
CancerMedscape News

ASCO Data Present 'Clear Roadmap' to Treat Locally Advanced NSCLC

This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Today I'm presenting the first of three discussions on lung cancer, reporting on sessions at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021. I've divided the content into three areas: locally advanced cancers, immune therapeutics, and targeted therapies.
CancerMedicalXpress

Study recommends improvements for cancer care at network sites

New research in the June 2021 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network assesses the quality of cancer care delivered through extended sites coordinated by some of the country's largest cancer centers. The study was developed to implement strategies for disseminating discoveries and expanding access to the highest quality cancer care as part of AACI's Network Care Initiative, established by former AACI President Stanton L. Gerson, MD, Director of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. Results were calculated based on responses to a mixed-methods survey answered by 69 cancer centers between September 2017 and December 2018, at which time 56 reported at least one network practice site.
Toledo, OHutoledo.edu

Urologic Oncologist Discusses Cancer Identification, Treatment Options

In the seventh episode of Prescribed Listening, Dr. Firas Petros gives an overview of urologic cancers, including hereditary risk factors and the various treatment options available at The University of Toledo Medical Center. Petros, a fellowship-trained urologic oncologist at UTMC, treats a range of urologic cancers, including cancers of the...
CancerMedscape News

Oncologist Accused of Inappropriate Treatment 'Provided Exceptional Care'

MANCHESTER—Leading oncologist Professor Justin Stebbing has told a medical tribunal he provided "exceptional standards of care" to a cancer patient he's accused of giving chemotherapy when there was no evidence it would bring any benefit. Prof Stebbing, a cancer medicine and oncology professor at Imperial College London with a private...

Comments / 0

Community Policy