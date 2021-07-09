Expert: Despite Israel study, Covid vaccines still believed to be highly effective

Initial clinical trials of the emergency use authorized COVID-19 vaccines – like most clinical trials – excluded pregnant or lactating women. There are several reasons why this is standard procedure, including consideration for the safety of the mother and child and logistical challenges associated with study follow-up. In the context of the current global pandemic, where pregnant women are at anincreased risk of developing severe illness from SARS-CoV-2 infection, the lack of data surrounding the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines in this population has been problematic. Should pregnant women choose to be vaccinated with a potentially life-saving preventative with limited data, or risk infection with SARS-CoV-2?
