Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Expert: Despite Israel study, Covid vaccines still believed to be highly effective

By Mark Menard
Posted by 
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 8 days ago

All three COVID vaccinations available in the United States are still believed to be highly effective, but Louisiana’s State Health Officer says research from Israel bears monitoring.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Israel#Louisiana State Health#Wwl Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
George J. Ziogas

Are There Side Effects to Covid Vaccines?

Are you considering getting one of the three available Covid vaccines? Perhaps you are wondering if there are side effects and what they might be. Although scientists continue to gather data as more people are vaccinated, each Covid vaccine underwent large-scale clinical trials. From these clinical trials, researchers have determined what the side effects of the Covid vaccines are.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Forbes

Pfizer Shot Much Less Effective Against Delta, Israel Study Shows — Here’s What You Need To Know About Variants And Vaccines

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is significantly less effective at preventing infection with the Delta variant than previous strains of coronavirus, data from Israel’s health ministry suggests, the latest setback as countries around the world fight to contain the hyper-contagious form of Covid-19 driving outbreaks among children and young people. Key Facts.
ScienceAntelope Valley Press

Study: COVID vaccines still work against mutant

New research from France adds to evidence that widely used COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against a Coronavirus mutant that is spreading rapidly around the world and now is the most prevalent variant in the US. The delta variant is surging through populations with low vaccination rates. On Thursday,...
WorldMedicalXpress

Israel data 'preliminary signal' Delta variant can bypass vaccine: expert

Rising coronavirus cases in Israel, where most residents are inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, offer "a preliminary signal" the vaccine may be less effective in preventing mild illness from the Delta variant, a top expert said Monday. But Ran Balicer, chairman of Israel's national expert panel on COVID-19, stressed it...
PharmaceuticalsBoston Globe

Studies show vaccines are effective against Delta variant

As the delta variant sweeps the world, researchers are tracking how well vaccines protect against it — and getting different answers. In Britain, researchers reported in May that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had an effectiveness of 88% protecting against symptomatic disease from delta. A June study from Scotland concluded the vaccine was 79% effective against the variant. On Saturday, a team of researchers in Canada pegged its effectiveness at 87%.
Public HealthFlorida Star

Indian Study Reveals Single Dose Of Covid Vaccine Effective In Preventing Deaths

NEW DELHI — India’s apex body for medical research, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has said even a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is effective in preventing deaths. “Our analysis indicated that Covid-19 vaccination, even with a single dose, was effective in preventing deaths,” the Indian Council of Medical Research study states. “It is necessary to increase coverage of […]
Worldphysiciansweekly.com

Covid-19: CoronaVac Vaccine Highly Effective for Preventing Hospitalization, Death

Vaccine proved 66% effective for preventing disease in real-world study from Chile. Real-world data involving more than 10 million people in Chile show the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine to be highly effective for preventing Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths. Full (two-dose) vaccination was close to 66% effective in preventing the disease, 90%...
Medical Sciencefoxwilmington.com

mRNA COVID-19 vaccines effective in cirrhosis patients, study finds

U.S. veterans experiencing cirrhosis, or damage to the liver, and who also received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine saw high levels of protection against virus-related hospitalization and death, a study found. The findings come as federal health authorities said the two groups of concern relating to potential use of booster shots...
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Is the SinoVac vaccine from China effective? Despite vaccination, 618 people have been infected with COVID-19.

Is the SinoVac vaccine from China effective? Despite vaccination, 618 people have been infected with COVID-19. Despite being completely vaccinated, more than 600 Thai health professionals have been infected with COVID-19. Questions have been raised about the efficiency of China’s Sinovac vaccination as more and more breakthrough cases have been recorded.
Pharmaceuticalstechnologynetworks.com

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 78% Effective in Pregnant Women

Initial clinical trials of the emergency use authorized COVID-19 vaccines – like most clinical trials – excluded pregnant or lactating women. There are several reasons why this is standard procedure, including consideration for the safety of the mother and child and logistical challenges associated with study follow-up. In the context of the current global pandemic, where pregnant women are at anincreased risk of developing severe illness from SARS-CoV-2 infection, the lack of data surrounding the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines in this population has been problematic. Should pregnant women choose to be vaccinated with a potentially life-saving preventative with limited data, or risk infection with SARS-CoV-2?

Comments / 0

Community Policy