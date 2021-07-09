Ohio State basketball: What transfer Cedric Russell brings

Versatile playmakers have become more of a staple in the NFL than ever before. One of the first many remember was Reggie Bush, and he likely would’ve been a stud in today’s NFL if it evolved a bit quicker. Percy Harvin and Cordarelle Patterson brought receiving and return ability to the league as well, and the smaller, quicker receivers started to gain traction. Even Randall Cobb moved around the Packers offense. Then, the receiving running back took the stage, with players like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara being able to create mismatches across formations. Even Taysom Hill has made a career with his versatility. Now, another versatile talent will take center stage in the 2022 NFL Draft.