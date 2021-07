Tonight, Atlanta United ventures north to the Windy City to pay a visit to the last place Chicago Fire in an attempt to return to winning ways. Things won’t be easy though, as the Five Stripes have a painfully long list of absent players which will make putting a stop to a five match winless run a daunting task. That list grows even more in the next week, so getting all three points from Chicago is even more important for this squad, and the one win in ten Fire are a prime opponent to have.