People for Cats is still officially closed to the general public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we have been conducting minimal-contact adoptions via appointment. Cats available for adoption are advertised on Petfinder and our Facebook page, and prospective adopters can contact us via Petfinder. We send out a brief questionnaire to see if you are a good match for the cat. If you are a match, we follow up with a telephone interview and a meet-and-greet appointment to view the cat at the shelter.