Taskmaster From Black Widow Is Gorgeous In Real Life

By Helen A. Lee
 8 days ago
Contains spoilers for "Black Widow" In "Black Widow," one of the villains that Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) fights is classic DC bad guy Taskmaster. A skilled assassin who imitates others' fighting styles, Tony Masters is the identity of the person underneath the skeletal-looking mask in the comics. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe changes up the character's identity a bit, revealing (after a lot of speculation over the past few months) Taskmaster to be someone from Natasha's past: She's Antonia Dreykov, who was just a young girl when she was caught in the explosion that took place during Nat's final mission before joining S.H.I.E.L.D.

