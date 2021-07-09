'They Seem to Mean Business': Cardiology Journal Flags Papers Cited Hundreds of Times
A European cardiology journal has issued expressions of concern for seven widely-cited papers dating back to 2009 after a reader flagged suspicious images in the articles. Although the cast of characters changes, the senior author on all seven papers is Chao-Ke Tang, of the First Affiliated Hospital of the University of South China, in Hengyang, Hunan. To date, at least 15 of Tang's papers have come under scrutiny on PubPeer. Two months ago, for example, Elisabeth Bik posted about "unexpected similarities" in multiple figures in a 2013 paper by Tang and colleagues that appeared in PLoS ONE .www.medscape.com
