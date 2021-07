Lymphedema is a potentially debilitating condition affecting more than 1 million people in the U.S. each year. Its main symptom is swelling of the arms or legs, but if left untreated, lymphedema can lead to severe discomfort and life-threatening infections. The swelling associated with the disease is caused by a failure of the lymphatic system, a lesser known part of the body’s circulatory system. In research funded in part by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), Dhruv Singhal, M.D., director of Lymphatic Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, seeks to understand the causes of lymphedema and what puts some people at higher risk for getting it. He was recently awarded funding by the NHLBI as an Early-Stage Investigator to study the connection between lymphatic anatomy and lymphedema. Through his work with the Boston Lymphatic Symposium, Dr. Singhal is also working with the NHLBI to organize a workshop focusing on the current challenges in understanding and treating lymphedema.