Hackers disrupt Iran's rail service with fake delay messages

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's railroad system came under cyberattack on Friday, a semi-official news agency reported, with hackers posting fake messages about train delays or cancellations on display boards at stations across the country. The hackers posted messages such as "long delayed because of cyberattack" or "canceled" on the boards....

www.startribune.com

