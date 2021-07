Despite all odds, the Chicago Fire have found a way to get 7 points out of a home stand where they lost to what was, at the time, the worst team in the league. And with the way that the Fire are playing, they seem to have genuinely found a system that works for the players that they have. But there are still a ton of asterisks on those wins, including the fact that all were at home. Now, they travel down south towards Nashville where they’ll find another conundrum in Nashville SC. Let’s see who will be there.