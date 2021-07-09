So you missed your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. What should you do?
Utahns who missed their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine need to get that shot more than ever, health experts say. That's because just a first dose of the Pfizer — and likely the Moderna — vaccine isn't enough to protect against the highly contagious and likely more virulent delta variant of the virus that raged through India and is now dominant in Utah and the rest of the United States, fueling a surge in cases in the Beehive State.
