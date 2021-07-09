Cancel
So you missed your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. What should you do?

By Lisa Riley Roche
Utahns who missed their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine need to get that shot more than ever, health experts say. That’s because just a first dose of the Pfizer — and likely the Moderna — vaccine isn’t enough to protect against the highly contagious and likely more virulent delta variant of the virus that raged through India and is now dominant in Utah and the rest of the United States, fueling a surge in cases in the Beehive State.

Deseret News

Deseret News

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Here Are The Groups That Still Won’t Get The Covid Vaccine—And Why

As vaccination rates continue to fall and leave the U.S. dangerously vulnerable to new outbreaks of Covid-19, polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation reveals which groups resist vaccines the most—Republicans, Evangelicals, young people lead—and why, though not all reasons stand up to scrutiny. Key Facts. The KFF poll, conducted Jun....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fortune

The vaccines that work best against the COVID Delta variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As a growing number of COVID variants emerge across the globe, including the rapidly spreading Delta variant, vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike have been wondering how much protection various vaccines offer against strains like the Delta variant and how effective they are.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

What Pfizer's plan for a third coronavirus vaccine dose means for you

Even though the biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it might be time to consider giving a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to people, many doctors and public health officials argue that it's more beneficial to get shots into the arms of the unvaccinated right now than to boost those who are already fully vaccinated.
Pharmaceuticalsspectrumlocalnews.com

Why hasn't the FDA given COVID-19 vaccine full approval yet?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States started 2021 with a race to expand the reach of the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA months ago. The full approval process started for Pfizer in May and for Moderna in June. Full approval may lead to...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.
Public HealthPosted by
Rolling Stone

Covid-19 Variants and the Vaccine Booster: What You Need to Know

As the Covid-19 vaccine rollout began to gain momentum in early 2021, so too did a handful of variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including those originating in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil. In addition to the sense of relief that came when the highly anticipated shots finally started making it into arms, it became increasingly difficult to ignore the looming threat of these emerging strains — including the fact that they weren’t widely circulating when the vaccines were developed.
KidsPosted by
SELF

COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids Under 12 Could Be Available This Winter, FDA Official Says

There's good news on the horizon for parents of unvaccinated kids: Regulators anticipate that COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12 will be available in a matter of months—potentially before the end of the year. This week, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said that COVID-19 vaccines could be granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in children younger than 12 by early to mid-winter, NBC News reports.
Public HealthHealthline

Do You Need to Wear a Mask if You're Vaccinated Against COVID-19?

Experts are considering whether vaccinated people should continue to wear masks during the pandemic. They say vaccination doesn’t mean there’s no risk of acquiring the virus. The spread of new variants, including delta, may complicate understanding the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. With the delta variant. across the United States and...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Do you still need to get vaccinated if you've had COVID-19?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 vaccination rates have slowed across the country and in the Carolinas, as the delta variant threatens to undo some of the progress made. More than half of North Carolina’s eligible population has not been even partially vaccinated. There are several factors, including hesitancy and accessibility. But some who have already had COVID-19 think they have enough protection to skip the shots.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CW33

WHO warns against mixing COVID vaccines – what you should know

(NEXSTAR) – As the Delta variant spreads rapidly across the United States and other countries, some people may be wondering if they can bolster their immunity with a shot from a different manufacturer. On Monday, chief scientist for the World Health Organization Soumya Swaminathan warned against mixing and matching different...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

What precautions should you take if you get a breakthrough COVID-19 case?

Although COVID-19 vaccines are incredibly effective at preventing illness, they don’t provide 100% protection against the virus, meaning that though the chance is small, a fully inoculated person can get sick. When a fully vaccinated person tests positive for COVID-19, it’s referred to as a breakthrough case. Health experts say...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Whether you’ve had 1 dose, 2 doses or are unvaccinated may change your COVID-19 symptoms

The delta variant of the coronavirus continues to rage throughout the country, and now people across all levels of vaccination status are experiencing symptoms of the virus. Dr. Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London and co-founder of the ZOE COVID Symptom Study, recently revealed that there are different common symptoms for people who have had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and who have not been vaccinated.

