Cancer

What Do You Do to Blow Off Steam?

Medscape News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis transcript has been edited for clarity. I'm David Kerr, professor of cancer medicine at the University of Oxford. You don't know this, and you wouldn't realize it, you wouldn't have guessed, but I've got rhythm. I play in a rock and roll ceilidh wedding/bar mitzvah band, for hire. For those of you who have never been to Scotland, a ceilidh is when we practice our Scottish traditional country dancing. It's a wonderful occasion — a sort of controlled mayhem, one might say, with lots of dancing and all the rest of it. These bandmates are friends of mine — I've been in the band since university days — and we gather about once a year to do a gig or a concert and just to have a ton of fun. I aspire to be a sort of Scottish Gene Krupa.

