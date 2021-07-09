Cancel
The Souvenir Part II More Than Justifies Its Own Existence

By Nate Jones, @kn8
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs luck would have it, my ticket for the Cannes premiere of The Souvenir Part II, the sequel to a movie I love, put me directly in front of the three women who made it possible: director Joanna Hogg, star Honor Swinton Byrne, and how-do-you-even-choose-a-noun Tilda Swinton, old pal of Hogg’s and mother offscreen and on- to Honor. In the half-second after the lights went down, I heard one of them whisper, “Just enjoy it.” It was an almost inappropriately intimate thing to overhear, tinged with an air of mystery — who said it, and to whom? In other words, it was a moment perfectly pitched to the tenor of the Souvenir movies, which, now that there are two of them, we really need to think of a grandiose name for. The Souvenir saga? The Souvenir franchise? (Just like F9, Thursday night’s screening opened with the blaring of the Universal logo, an incongruous match for this small, quiet film.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy