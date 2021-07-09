Cancel
OnePlus is working on new 'Pro' earbuds

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 8 days ago

OnePlus is readying a new version of its low-cost in-ear headphones. In a post spotted by 9to5Google on the company’s website, OnePlus says it’s looking for fans to test the Nord 2 and “Buds Pro.” Beyond the name, the company doesn’t say much about the earbuds. But based on that information alone, there’s a good chance they’ll include active noise cancellation. In any case, with OnePlus slated to launch the Nord 2 on July 22nd, we won’t have to wait long to find out more details.

