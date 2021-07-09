OnePlus is working on new 'Pro' earbuds

Although OnePlus’ flagship killers always impressed the market with their relatively more accessible price tags, it’s safe to say that there are some corners that have been cut along the way. Until recently, for example, many OnePlus phones didn’t reach the QHD resolutions of their peers at that time. There was also a time when OnePlus didn’t even use glass on the back of its phones even while its rivals did. One of the biggest missing bullet points for years has been IP rating, and while OnePlus did finally concede that, it is now practically downplaying its significance.