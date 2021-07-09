Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville set to remove Confederate monument that sparked rally

WGN TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville will be taken down this week, the city announced Friday. Charlottesville said in a news release that the equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, as well as a nearby one of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, will be removed Saturday. Designated public viewing areas for the removals will be established in both parks where the statues are located, the news release said.

