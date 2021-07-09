Cancel
Report: Allen Robinson extension unlikely before July 15 deadline

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Bears receiver Allen Robinson was mum as recently as last week when asked about contract talks with the team. Maybe it was for good reason. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Robinson and the Bears have had “no substantive talks” in months. “At this point, it seems unlikely a long-term deal will get done,” Pelissero said.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

