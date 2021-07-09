Report: Allen Robinson extension unlikely before July 15 deadline

Tom Pelissero with the NFL is reporting that Allen Robinson II and the Chicago Bears do not appear to be working out a long-term deal. (Tom Pelissero on NFL.com) NFL teams have until July 15th to work out contract extensions with players on a franchise tag. With Robinson receiving and signing his franchise tender a few months ago, there were hopes that the superstar receiver and his team would be able to work out a long-term deal. Pelissero's report makes that outlook appear bleak. Robinson has been the focal point of the Bears' offense since signing in 2018. He's seen 151-plus targets in consecutive seasons and is poised for a career year with expected quarterback play to improve from either Andy Dalton or Justin Fields. Still just 27 years old, Robinson would draw a lot of attention if he hit the free agent market heading into 2022. In 2015, his second year in the NFL, Robinson racked up 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in Jacksonville. The Bears rolled the dice on him in free agency after his fourth year was cut short by an ACL tear, and he has paid off as a rock-solid big-bodied receiver since. The Bears and Robinson have less than a week to work out an extension, or he will become an unrestricted free agent after this season.