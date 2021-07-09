Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

One word to describe the partisan-charged special session of the Texas Legislature: Ugly

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN — On the final day of the 2017 Texas legislative session, it got ugly. Amid a raucous demonstration that migrated from the base of the Capitol rotunda to the third-floor gallery of the House, some Democratic and Republican lawmakers squared off on the chamber floor as a possible prelude to punches being thrown. One Republican later acknowledged telling a Democrat that, in response to a threat, he'd shoot him.

www.lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Republicans#Illegal Immigrants#The Texas Legislature#Democrats#American#Hispanic#Senate#D Houston#Democratic House#The U S Census Bureau#The U S House#The Usa Today Network#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
Texas StateYork Dispatch Online

The long, ‘surreal’ days of the fugitive Texas legislators

WASHINGTON — Sheltered in a downtown D.C. hotel, the Democratic lawmakers who left Texas to block a restrictive voting bill are living a life of stress and scrutiny. After bolting the state Monday in order to sabotage the bill by denying a quorum in the Texas House of Representatives, the more than 50 state legislators find themselves balancing a punishing schedule of political lobbying, outside work and family obligations, all under a national spotlight.
Oregon StateWWEEK

Texas Democrats Staging Walkout Have Unlikely Supporters: Oregon Republicans

Oregon Democrats are in an awkward spot after they blasted Republican walkouts over climate bills. As Texas Democratic legislators flee the state to withhold a quorum from the Republicans who hold the majority there, they have been hailed as heroes by Democrats across the country—in part for their effort to defend voting rights by denying Republicans the ability to pass legislation.
Texas StatePosted by
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Texas House Democrats walk out, freezing Texas special session

Tuesday, July 13, representatives took their set in a partially empty house chamber. Without quorum, nothing can be done. Monday, July 12, Texas House Democrats flew to the nation's capitol in protest against the special session. 11 bills have the potential of being signed into law. Tuesday, Democrats took to Capitol Hill saying they left to protect democracy while Republicans took the house floor frustrated with their failure to show up.
PoliticsLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas House authorizes arrest warrants for absent Democrats

The Texas House voted Tuesday to send for the Democrats who left the state for Washington in a dramatic move intended to block the passage of a GOP priority elections bill — authorizing the use of arrest warrants if needed to compel attendance. Democrats officially broke quorum in the chamber...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans advance elections bills in special session

Texas Republicans advanced two elections bills this weekend in a special session as they work to pass sweeping legislation that would impose a number of restrictions at the ballot box. Members of the Texas legislature have been sparring over the measures as Republicans work to pass an elections overhaul bill...
Texas StateKWTX

Texas lawmakers return to Austin for special session

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas lawmakers are back in Austin to deal with legislation left hanging at the end of the regular legislative session. Wednesday morning, just more than 24 hours before the session started,, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the 11-item agenda, which includes election integrity and border security. On...
Texas StateKTSA

Governor Abbott releases agenda for Texas special session

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gives his State of the State Address in the House Chamber in Austin, Texas. Texas lawmakers have given final approval to allowing people carry handguns without a license, and the background check and training that go with it. The Republican-dominated Legislature approved the measure Monday, May 24, 2021 sending it to Gov. Abbott. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas Statetpr.org

Texas Matters: Special Session Culture War

On Thursday the Texas Legislature began it’s first special session of the summer. There will be at least one more to deal with redistricting and how to spend billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds. This special session was called by Gov. Greg Abbott to address mostly unfinished business...
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Politics Digest

As Special Session Starts, Texas Democrats Have One Message For Abbott: Fix the Grid

AUSTIN, Texas — Today is day one of the Texas legislature’s first special session, seemingly held to provide more opportunities for Gov. Greg Abbott to round up primary support from an extremist, right-wing base with continued attacks on Texans. Abbott’s agenda — announced barely 24 hours before the start of the session — is a shameful continuation of Republicans’ springtime attacks on Texans, from abortion rights to voting rights to the health and safety of trans kids.

Comments / 0

Community Policy