Politics

Confederate Monument That Sparked Deadly Charlottesville Rally To Be Removed Saturday

capradio.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe statue of Robert E. Lee that sparked the deadly Unite the Right rally four years ago in Charlottesville, Va., will be removed Saturday, the city council announced Friday. Along with it, another statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson that sits nearby will also be removed, though the stone bases of both statues will remain for now. Fencing around both monuments was set up Friday afternoon.

Virginia State
Heather Heyer
Levar Stoney
Meriwether Lewis
Sacagawea
William Clark
Stonewall Jackson
#Monuments#Confederate#Lawsuits#The City Council#City Council#Neo Nazis
Politics
Society
South Charleston, WVMetro News

South Charleston mayor says passage of LGBTQ ordinance sends out message

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens says discrimination will not be tolerated in the city and now there is an ordinance in place there that follows a U.S. Supreme Court’s decision. Last Thursday, the South Charleston City Council approved a nondiscrimination ordinance protecting LGBTQ residents from discrimination....
Politics

A state-by-state list of racist Confederate monuments that have been removed so far

In recent years, the United States has seen increased pressure to remove Confederate monuments from public grounds. The demands to do so are driven by a number of factors, including the rising visibility of white supremacists (as seen with the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, or the insurrection at the Capitol in January) and nationwide uprisings against policing, driven by the murders of Black people like George Floyd.
Religion
Z94

Randy Blythe Underscores History Amid Removal of Confederate Statues

Lamb of God's Randy Blythe used the recent removal of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Va., as a teaching moment, emphasizing Confederate General Robert E. Lee's own words regarding military memorials to the fallen Confederate States in the wake of the American Civil War. Last Saturday (July 10), the city just...
Protests
The Independent

Charlottesville to remove statue of Robert E Lee at centre of fatal clashes at 2017 white supremacist rally

The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, plans to take down a statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee this weekend, a long-controversial monument that became the centre of the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally.At the rally, far-right groups massed with torches and chanted “Jews will not replace us!” while a white supremacist fatally rammed his car into a group of anti-racist counterprotestors, killing Heather Heyer and injuring numerous others.The statute, as well as a nearby monument to another Confederate general, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, will be removed on Saturday, the city said in a news release....
Politics
The Hill

Leaked document tells how to stop removal of Confederate statues

Sons of Confederate Veterans wrote a document regarding the removal of monuments and symbols of Confederate leaders. The group falsely claims that NAACP spreads “hate and dissension,” doing the work of “Marxists.”. The group advises securing permits to have the authorities protect themselves from the media or counter protesters and...
Politics

Confederate Imagery On Stone Mountain Is Changing, But Not Fast Enough For Some

As calls to remove Confederate monuments have increased in recent years across the U.S., the debate over what to do with the biggest one is getting louder. Monthly board meetings of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association are held in a spacious resort hotel ballroom nestled inside the Georgia park. As the social justice movement has gained steam, so have the crowds at the meetings. Tension is bubbling up between those who want the 90-foot tall Confederate carving removed and those who think it should stay.
Presidential Election
The Independent

120 House Republicans vote against removing Confederate monuments from US Capitol

The House of Representatives has voted to move statues of Confederate figures from the US Capitol, reviving an attempt to remove racist symbols from places of prominence that stalled in Congress last year.But more Republicans voted against the measure this time than they did last year under a similar proposal.Only 67 Republicans joined Democrats to pass the bill, which would direct the Capitol architect to remove a dozen statues from public view. The measure passed by a vote of 285 to 120.The proposal also would replace a bust of former US Supreme Court Justice Robert Taney – who issued the...
Congress & Courts

House votes to remove statues of white supremacists from US Capitol

The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to remove statues of white supremacists and Confederate leaders who advocated for slavery from the US Capitol. The vote passed 285 to 120 with every Democrat present and 67 Republicans voting in favor of the legislation, which directs the removal of “all statues of individuals who voluntarily served in the Confederate States of America or of the military forces or government of a State while the State was in rebellion against the United States”.
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Detroit City Council debates ballot initiative for reparations for Black residents

Detroit City Council is weighing a proposal that would bring Black residents closer to receiving long-awaited reparations for systemic racial discrimination. If approved, the proposal, sponsored by Council President Pro Ten Mary Sheffield, would ask voters in November, "Should the City of Detroit establish a Reparations Committee to make recommendations for housing and economic development programs that address historical discrimination against the Black community in Detroit?"

