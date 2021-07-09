Cancel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds AQFH, LDL, QTS, And USCR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AQFH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AQFH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by United Community Banks, Inc. ("United"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AQFH shareholders will receive 0.6386 shares of United common stock for each AQFH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $19.40 based upon United's July 8, 2021 closing price of $30.38. If you own AQFH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/aqfh/

Lydall, Inc. (LDL) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lydall, Inc. (LDL) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Unifrax, a specialty materials maker backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $62.10 per share in cash for each share of LDL common stock that they hold. If you own LDL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ldl

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Blackstone Group Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $78.00 per share in cash for each share of QTS common stock that they hold. If you own QTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/qts/

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) - Get Reportin connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Vulcan Materials Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $74.00 per share in cash for each share of USCR common stock that they hold. If you own USCR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/uscr/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-aqfh-ldl-qts-and-uscr-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301328858.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

